The Rev. Street said that $17,000 had been spent on roads in Western Crook in 1906. Now comes the Journal with its official (?) figures that show only $11,559 spent for road purposes in 1906. The reverend gentleman said Western Crook got $5,000 more that Eastern Crook from this fund. Taking the official (?) figures again we find that Eastern Crook received over $7,000 for road improvements. Western Crook only about $4,000. And yet the rancher-preacher called The Bulletin a liar.
Two weeks ago The Bulletin announced that Judge Bell admitted the county court had paid money out of county funds that was not sanctioned by law. The Bulletin called it graft. No reply, whatever, was made by the Prineville papers, Not a word of denial — nothing but eternal, profound silence. And yet “the truth is not in The Bulletin,” according to the Journal. How much longer do citizens of Western Crook desire to be connected with a set of officials who are forced to publicly admit having illegally spent the taxpayer money?
Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Feb. 8, 1907.
