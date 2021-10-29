The petition for a new mail route will be sent into the department the first of December. It should carry many signatures and undoubtedly will as it is receiving the support of everyone in a scope of country reaching through western Crook County and extending from Heisler’s to Silver Lake. It is your duty to sign that petition. If you have not done so, do so at once.
J.J. Hill of the Great Northern asks the question, “Are men going to invest their money in railroads as long as railroads are considered outlaws?” He deplores the present attitude of the nation against the great systems of transportation. There is an efficient and speedy remedy for the present state of the public mind concerning the matters complained of. If the railroads do not relish being considered outlaws, let them conduct their managements more in line with the laws of the country.
Considering the creamery proposition outlined in another column from a purely local standpoint, a creamery at Bend would mean much for Bend merchants. The farmers would haul their milk to the local plant every few days and would do their trading at that time. They would also perform many errands for their neighbors in the way of buying merchandise and taking it out to them. A creamery at Bend would bring much trade to local merchants. Therefore, Bend businessmen should give their united support to the movement.
Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Nov. 29, 1906.
