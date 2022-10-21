It will be welcome news to everyone in this community to learn that immediate and extended residency on ditch lands will not be required. The State Land Board has adopted rules covering that point, and the rules stipulate that a residence of only three months will be required and that at the end of three years.
This will have an important bearing on the development of this section. People would not buy ditch land if they were required to move upon it within six months, as the Board at the time proposed. The result would have been to stop all sales of lands and indirectly the development of this section; for the ditch company would not have gone forward with their works to any appreciable extent if there were practically no sales of land. However, that annoying question is now settled, and it will be an easy matter for a purchaser to satisfy the law as far as residence is concerned.
. . .
Reports from New York, Chicago and other large cities state that the banks in those places will undoubtedly resume payment of currency within a few days. The government’s issue of Panama bonds and certificates of indebtedness are being taken up rapidly. In fact there is a general return of confidence throughout the country and the worst of the panic has probably passed.
What is most needed now is for those who are hoarding their money to dig it up from its hiding place and put it back into circulation. Then let Congress enact a law that will correct the glaring inefficiencies in our financial system and give us a system that is at least nearly as good as those of the leading nations of Europe.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on November 29, 1907.
