There was a goodly attendance at the educational meeting in Bend on Saturday evening, but the absence of Bend’s leading businessmen was notable. This is not as it should be. The businessmen of town are supposed to take a leading part in all movements that tend toward the public good and certainly anything in the line of education tends in that direction. Those of our citizens who did not attend this meeting should lent encouragement to it by their presence. There is a notable lack of interest shown by a few in any meeting called to discuss questions of public import. Such a spirit will never make a town progressive. Let’s get out of the rut. Why not wake up and show at least enough interest in Bend’s affairs to attend an occasional public meeting.
Springtime has come and springtime cleaning is in the air. Therefore let everybody get busy and clean up the rubbish — old cans, paper, refuse, etc. — that has accumulated during the winter. It will greatly improve the appearance of the town and a neat town speaks volumes, to the stranger, of the progressiveness of its citizens.
A Pendleton stockman has recently imported 180 stallions and, it is reported, has now gone after 100 more. This tendency to import blooded stock is commendable and should be done in all lines of livestock. The result will be improvement in farm animals throughout the West. Crook County needs more well bred stock. There are too many “fuzz tails” in use and running wild on the range. Larger and better stock is however, being gradually brought into the county and it is a pleasing sight to see an occasional heavy team of draft horses into Bend after a load of lumber. There are several such teams on the Davenport Stanley ranch and other newcomers are bringing in good horses with them.... The well bred animal always leads over the scrub and the tendency to get more such stock in Crook County should be encouraged.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in the April 19, 1907, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
