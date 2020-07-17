The question has arisen whether it would not be wise to have another election and authorize bonds for $5,000 for the new school house in place of $3,500 that has been voted.
If wheat carrying is so profitable to the railroads that they care for no other traffic and only accept other traffic when it is incidental to wheat carrying, isn’t something the matter with the grain rates?
Harvesting operations now claim the services of all able-bodied men in Central Oregon. Town building and the even the exploitation of timber lands, are put aside for the gathering of the products of the soil. This is safe and sane development.
Charles F. Lord’s suit against District Attorney Heney for $50,000 damages is scarcely up to the dignity of opera bouffe. When the district attorney dismissed one indictment against Lord, that member of the grafters’ combination thought Heney had lost evidence to support the charge and the damage suit was immediately filed. About that time a supplemental indictment against Mr. Lord came in. Lord would better give up his attempt to intimidate Francis J. Heney. Mr. Heney has a habit of knowing what he is doing; Mr. Lord operates in the dark.
Portland will make the mistake of her life if she permits the Harriman lines to put the excuse of “no developed traffic” in the way of present railroad extension to Bend.....Bend will have a railroad one way or another.
