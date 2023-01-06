The people of Western Crook County are to be commended for the fine school buildings they are erecting from time to time. Many counties that have been fully developed for years can not show as good school buildings as are now found in several of the districts in this part of the country. Gist has a fine large building that imparts a touch of prosperity to the community in which it stands. The building is painted white, has a belfry surmounted by a flagstaff from which Old Glory waves, and the school yard is commodious and well kept. The same can be said of the Sisters school — a fine, large building, painted, and the yard in good condition. The equipment of the school is also good. The Arnold district also boasts a fine new building, well equipped, while Rosland keeps pace with the other districts and also has a building as good as the others. Very few things create a better impression in the mind of a traveler through the country than do well built, well painted and neat school houses. They indicate a progressive spirit and a desire for education that speak well for the people that built them.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Jan. 24, 1908.
