The Supreme Court of Washington recently handed down a decision which is of interest to people owning lots in Bend. The owners of the townsite of Clarkston, Washington conveyed lots by deeds providing for a reversion to the grantor or in case of a barroom, saloon or brewery should be maintained upon the land. A grantee leased the premises for a saloon and the action was brought for a restitution of the property. The defendant did not seriously deny the validity of the reversion clause but claimed it had been waived as to him. The court decided against this contention and held that reversionary clauses of this nature are valid. A provision similar to the one involved in this case is contained in the deeds of the Pilot Butte Development Company to lots in Bend.
The resolution adopted by the city council some time ago requesting citizens to clean up their adjacent streets and alleys, seems to have been quite generally acted upon.... Every sum is made up of its units and if every householder will keep his premises and their surroundings in good order the tidy and attractive appearance of the city is assured.
