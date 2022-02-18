There are those living in the Tumalo section who object to a recent order of the county court that requires a cash payment of the poll tax, claiming they should be allowed to work out this tax. The Bulletin has been asked for information as to whether such an order is valid and can be enforced. It refers readers to page 275, Sec. 39, General Laws of Oregon, 1903:
...Even male inhabitant of this state over 21 years and under 50 years of age, unless by law exempt, shall pay a road poll tax of $3.00 which shall be collected in cash by the road supervisor of the district in which any person liable therefor resides....
This act is now in force unless it was amended by the last Legislature. The Bulletin is not now in possession of any information to that effect. It is thus seen that the county court is only obeying the law when it requires a cash payment of the poll tax. This may work a slight hardship on those better able to work out the tax, but there is no other alternative....
Governor Chamberlain and the other members of the state land board are acting in a praise-worthy manner in their action to force the Columbia Southern Irrigating Company to fulfill its contract with the state and furnish settlers on its segregation an adequate irrigation system. That is what the company was contracted to do. It and its predecessors have collected no small sum of money from purchasers of its ditch lands, and have induced settlement thereon, and should be forced to “make good” or step aside and let some other company carry on the work of reclaiming the fertile lands of this excellent project....
Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in the March 29, 1907, issue of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
