The Bulletin would urge upon all voters the importance or registering for the primary election of April 17. The law requires that you register if you wish to cast your vote at the primaries. Therefore do not postpone doing so, but hunt up the registration clerk in your precinct at once and register. This is important.
R.A. Ford, who is in the political race for the Republican nomination for county superintendent for schools, was in Bend Wednesday looking after the interests of his candidacy. Mr. Ford is the man who received the endorsement of the delegates at the Republican meeting held at Redmond on Feb. 1.... The endorsement of Prof. Ford by such a gathering is a source of strength in itself, and he is very encouraged over the support that he is receiving over the county. He has been a resident of the county seven years and has wide acquaintance.... Prof. Ford will prove a strong candidate before the people.
