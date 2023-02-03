The Bulletin would urge upon all voters the importance or registering for the primary election of April 17. The law requires that you register if you wish to cast your vote at the primaries. Therefore do not postpone doing so, but hunt up the registration clerk in your precinct at once and register. This is important.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Feb. 21, 1908.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.