There are two measures to be passed at the coming session of the legislature that are of great importance to the state: a law governing water rights, and one to control railroad transportation and correct certain abuses. An inexcusable scarcity of cars has caused great loss to business this fall and has crippled some to such an extent that they will never recover. Mills have been forced to close and discharge hundreds of men, whom they would only have been too glad to keep employed if they could have secured cars to move their lumber. A general paralysis have ensued in many lines of business. The railroads, declaring great dividends every year, should be forced to furnish sufficient cars to more the country’s products....The new water code is of no less importance. The fullest prosperity of the state demands a just and efficient water law — a law that leaves no room for graft and secures no undue privileges to promoters....
Several of Bend’s young boys, ranging in age from 12 to 15 years, gathered in the reading room Sunday afternoon and finally got into a discussion of war possibilities with Japan and the probable outcome. To listen to their arguments was a most interesting occupation. The whole bunch were ardent patriots and possessed a knowledge of their subject that would do credit to older heads that theirs. The work — whether in the home or the public schools — that creates an intelligent and live interest in national affairs in the minds of our boys, is doing much toward building up a high class of citizens. Bend boys evidently have that interest.
Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Dec. 14, 1906.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
