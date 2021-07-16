The following editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Aug. 17, 1905.
That adequate steps will always be taken to protect public health in Bend was amply shown this week when the board of health summarily quarantined parties who persisted in disregarding a quarantine. A case of scarlet fever had been imported to Bend. As soon as this was known, the patient was removed to a house in the edge of town, proper care was given to him, and a quarantine instituted. A few seemed to consider it their right to visit the sick room and receive letters from the patient. The board of health thought otherwise, with the result that those who disregarded the law, although not ill themselves, were also placed under quarantine. This should prove a salutary lesson. It demonstrates conclusively that the public health will be amply protected in Bend.
…
A transaction that will help materially to hasten the building of railroads in Central Oregon was the sale Tuesday of the Oregon Central military road land grant to a syndicate of Eastern and California capitalists. It is the intention of the purchasers to colonize the land, and to help in doing this irrigation projects and other development work will be instituted by this company. …
This deal is but another evidence that the big railroad interests of the country intend to build into Central Oregon and contain a pleasant promise for the rapid development of this great inland empire in the near future. The tract purchased includes that part of the old military road grant extending east across the Cascade range forest reserve across the state to the Idaho line, with the exception of that section lying within Klamath reservation. It runs through Klamath, Lake, Harney and Malheur counties, and includes 500,000 acres. The price is understood to be $700,000. A colonization scheme of this size would never be attempted if railroad transportation in the near future was not assured.
