The people of the Tumalo section want to get a through mail route established that way from Bend to Sisters. When the matter was presented to the department, it was refused and the statement was made that the present service to Tumalo is maintained “at a cost of $190 per annum, while the money value of the postage stamps cancelled at Tumalo only amounts to about $71 per annum.” This brings home consideration what is in fact a very common failing — disloyalty to one’s locality. Too much of the business that rightfully belongs to the Tumalo postoffice goes to other offices. By pulling for their own postoffice — and there is no reason why they should not — these people would make a better showing for it and command better facilities. Any new community has much to overcome in organizing and settlings its affairs in working order and the task is greatly increased when the people pull apart instead of pull together. By pulling together they are invincible.
Williamson and Biggs are sentenced to a pay a fine of $500 and be imprisoned 10 months each, and Gesner to pay $1,000 and spend 5 months in prison, as the penalty for conspiracy to suborn perjury, of which crime they were recently convicted. Gesner’s age and feeble health brought him the shorter term and heavier fine. Judgment will not be enforced until the defendants exhaust their rights of appeal.
These sentences have a sobering effect on the most defiant of the land graft sympathizers. They constitute a warning that cannot be ignored and will be not relieved by questioning the motives of the prosecution or making charges against other people who are innocent. The government means business. It is terribly in earnest. It is bound to publish guilt. There is not political pull that will save, only guiltlessness; for this is a square deal.
Partisan politics has nothing to do with it. … Williamson was a man of more positive political expression but his success in Crook county largely came through deals with democrats. Gesner was a very easy republican. Biggs was a Missouri democrat, because it happened that he was born that way. … And so it goes, no party and no faction having any preference in this matter.
