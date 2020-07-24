Do you know a town when the citizens are consumed with petty jealousies and won’t trust each other or pull together for the town? If so, you know a weak community, no matter what its resources and advantages may be. Do you know a town where the people stand together as a unit, have faith in themselves and their neighbors and pull all the time for the welfare of the community and take pride in it? If so, you know a town that is strong and will succeed, no matter what its resources and advantages may be. Booms do not abide, prosperity may not always be equal, but when a community stands together it can accomplish surprising results. When all interests stand together a town is a like a cube, square — no matter on which side it rests it is right side up.
A new rule has been made by the state land board respecting school district bonds, requiring the voters to say under which section of the statute the bonds shall be disposed of as well as whether there shall be bonds at all. So it is deemed best to have another bond election in Bend and this time submit the question for $5,000.
