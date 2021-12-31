The Prineville Review says the old county is not concerned about the loss of taxes that would come in case Deschutes County is created, but that “it does not want to lose the Deschutes River.” Well, now, Bro. Kennedy, there is no need to worry about that. The new county wouldn’t build a Chinese wall on each side of the Deschutes to exclude the enthusiastic fishermen of Prineville and you would never interfered with in your favorite sport of tempting and catching the heavy Dolly Vardens and the wriggling red sides. And let’s see. No revenue comes from the west side, according to the Review. No? Only more than half as shown by the present assessment roll.
•••
The Prineville Review says it is necessary that The Bulletin become an “official county paper” in order to prolong its existence, hence its interest in county division. The Review seems to concern itself with it neighbor’s business. However, The Bulletin is still discounting all its bills and occasionally declaring a comfortable little “dividend” to its owners.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in the Feb. 15, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.