This lawless utterance is taken from last week’s Prineville Review, and we reprint it for the purpose of protesting against the anarchy it represents: “Notwithstanding the convictions of Messrs. Williamson, Gesner and Biggs, their friends in Prineville will be glad to grasp their hands in welcome when they return. Convictions of irregularities in acquiring lands necessary to carry on their business in this country carries with it no stigma except in the Oregonian and the minds of federal officials, and the defendants will be none the less popular throughout the district because of such conviction.”
This is flaunting treason. No possible occasion can warrant it, much less the present visitation of justice. Moreover, it does not represent the sentiment of the law-abiding population of Crook County. Grant that there are honest differences of opinion on this matter it is yet distinctly untrue that Crook County will welcome these defendants as formerly. Glad as we could have been to have them establish their innocence, they did not do it and people who respect the law do not hold them in the same esteem as guiltless men. We protest against the Review’s rash utterance as a gross misrepresentation of Crook County, and at a time when it is especially harmful.
…
In the northwest railroad field the fights of the giants is now on and the country will profit by it. It is no longer a question of sitting on the lid. Central Oregon will gain much from the activity, though it is not yet certain from what direction or in what form that gain will come — except that it will be in the form of modern transportation.
…
The first specimen of sugar beets from this locality was gratifying enough, but now comes the report on the second lot, which shows still richer results and more than confirms the most rosy view of the advantages of the Deschutes Valley for the sugar beet industry.
…
What’s the matter with continuing George C. Chamberlain as governor of Oregon? He’s a Democrat, it’s true, but a democratic governor can’t do much good to his party when the rest of the administration is republican. It is vastly better than having a governor who is a mere cogwheel in a machine.
