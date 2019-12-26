Next week The Bulletin will be enlarged by adding one column to each page and making every column longer. Likewise the price of the paper will be advanced to $1.50 a year. Those who pay for a full year in advance may file subscriptions with the coming week at the present rate; thereafter the rate will be invariably $1.50 a year.

The Bulletin believes in giving “value received” to the best of its ability and in standing by and working for the community with which it is identified, for it cannot prosper unless the people generally are prosperous. It believes in having and building character that stands for something, rather than ladling out sweetened wind and soft soap and reckless clap-trap. It lays no claim to infallibility but uses its best efforts to get at the truth of all matters it presents. A quasi public institution it recognizes its duty to the public broadly and liberally not according to any petty personal standard. No person or cause fails to get a hearing in The Bulletin because the paper may not approve; it does not abuse when it disapproves. Its motto was framed by President Roosevelt — ‘For every man a square deal, no less and no more.’

At last Bend has railroad — three of ’em in fact. One is at the B.M. store, another at the Merrill drugstore and still another at Lippman’s and they sell for x plunks each. Barney Lewis plunged on Wall Street and bought one system and has been stock-jobbing ever since.

Bend shows the right temper on the public school question. It takes money to run the schools and the problem of providing the funding presents many difficulties. To take care of building expenses by a bond issue, to be easily paid by levyies or increased valuation a few years hence, and to go into our pocketbooks for current expenses, seems about the only rational way to proceed under current circumstances. The exercise of business judgment and care in the expenditure of the money will do the rest, and this is a matter that cannot be too closely looked after.