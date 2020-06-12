An impression prevails to some extent that the laws provide no means whereby a penalty for refusal to work or pay the personal road tax can be enforced. This is an error. The law makes it the duty of the road supervisor, in case a person subject to the tax shall fail to respond to official notice, to proceed to collect the tax by levy upon and sale of any property that can be found belonging to the delinquent; and no property is exempt from such process. If no property can be found, the supervisor is directed to bring an action in his own name against the delinquent, and any judgment “shall be enforced in the same manner as a judgment for a fine in a criminal action.” This means that the delinquent may be sent to jail to serve time for the amount of the judgment against him for personal road tax. The action can be brought in justice court.
This personal road tax is fixed in the law at two days’ labor or $3 in cash. “Each male between 21 and 50 years of age, except those who are a public charge or are too infirm to perform the labor” are subject to the tax in this county.
…
Now that the public water service is about to be started the community should stand together for measures to protect the purity of the supply. The Deschutes River is all right if man will refrain from polluting it, and it must be seen that he does refrain. This is something everybody is interested in.
…Hurrah for Bend’s Fourth of July!
…
The weather is warming up and the country drying out, and the demand for light clothes and soft drinks is growing.
…
The annual school meeting will take place at the school house next Monday afternoon. A director in place of L.D. Wiest and a clerk in place of Dr. Nichol are to be elected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.