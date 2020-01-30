Editor's note: The following editorials originally appeared in the Feb. 3, 1905 issue of what as then called The Bend Bulletin.
If Oregon must have a convention to revise its constitution, this year is as good as any for it. If it is to be a device for eliminating the initiative and referendum amendment, however, it is ill-timed, for that feature of the constitution has not yet proved a failure in the estimation of the people who voted for it and they would not adopt a new constitution in which it should not be found. A few years later all might be willing to drop that novelty. And again they might not.
...
"Of course Bend will a jail that it will be impossible to break," remarks the acute Salem Statesman.
...
In considering the statement of the Bend postoffice, which appears in another column, it would be remembered that a year ago Bend was too insignificant to have a postoffice at all. Now its business is next to the largest in Central Oregon.
...
Enough time and energy are wasted in the biennial howl about the "clerkship abuse" at the legislature to pay the hire of a score of clerks. Of course, it is not businesslike to harbor about the state house an army of more or less incompetent persons who chief virtue is politics and who uses the clerkship as an excuse for tapping the public treasury. But members of the legislature receive miserably poor pay, not much more than enough to settle their bond bills, and if there should be a clerk provided at state expense for every senator and representative it would be no hardship on the state. Members of the Oregon legislature are limited in pay to $120 for the session, or $3 a day. If they received $300, which is not too much, they might be expected to pay for their own clerical service, though they probably would not. As it is, the state of Oregon does not suffer greatly in money through the numerous legislative clerks. The legislators really pay the bill themselves, for they ought themselves to receive all that now goes to the clerks.
