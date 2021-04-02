It may be true that the technically legal election of the United States senator will be by the legislature, but it will also be true that the legislature will elect the candidate who receives the heaviest popular vote.
The people are coming into the habit of asserting their powers these days. If old laws and old customs stand in the way, disregard them. The formal phrases, the mere husks, of the law are not to prevent the people from exercising the power that is rightly theirs. If members of the legislature undertake to carry into effect their “superior wisdom” nonsense by choosing a senator in defiance of the popular selection, such legislators will go to their political graves. This certainly — not any set statute — is what gives force to statement No. 1 The people will rule.
Therefore, the popular vote for senator is important, and every worker should consider seriously his vote for this office. Our next senator should be a clean man, a man of experience in affairs, a man of dignity and force of character, and it would be just as well if he did not come from the corporation-ridden city of Portland.
…
It appears that the U.S. Senate has at last read the handwriting upon the wall and profited thereby. News comes from Washington that a railroad rate bill will be passed containing a provision for review by the courts, thus securing the m easure from being declared unconstitutional. The bill as now outlined embodies the recommendations of the president and promises to be an efficient remedy for the evils of present day railroad administration. Shortly after his retirement from the war department, Secretary Root, at a speech at a banquet in New York, defended the president against the charge of a dangerous radical by saying that the disposition of the president to force the great corporate interests of the country to obey the letter and spirit of the law, stamped his as the greatest conservative force in the government today. When equal protection under the law is long denied a people, history shows that they will finally appeal to the law of the strong arm, after all the final appeal in any controversy.
