Bend has not all its eggs in one basket. It doesn’t depend on irrigation development, however desirable that may be. Manufacturing will make the chief town on the Deschutes, as it does chief towns elsewhere. Agriculture is all right and is a highly desirable adjunct and we should do what is possible to promote it, but it is not everything. Bend’s environment is more than agricultural and its industrial support will come largely from lumbering and general trade. These things do not come to any town in minute. Patience and perseverance is a large element of success.
Knowledge, not money, is power. Silence is golden, speech merely silver at best, and without information it is brass.
The Laidlaw Chronicle, a seven-volume folio, made its first appearance last week under the captaincy of Wallace & Donahoe. It starts with a generous advertising patronage and fine prospect for success. Here is another evidence of progress in the Deschutes country, which is growing faster than any other part of the state.
The lawless publication, Appeal to (Un)Reason, thus grieves over the plight of Oregon: “Good old, republican Oregon has two senators and two congressmen. Of these, two are convicted felons and a third is under indictment! And the people of Oregon have direct legislation!”
That is a loose statement; they are not convicted felons, are not even charged with felony. “Direct legislation” has nothing to do with it, of course; but the socialistic theory of getting things easy from the government, or through the government, does not shine very brightly in this connection.
