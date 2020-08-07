There has been no marked railroad news in the past two weeks and The Bulletin is in receipt of a half a dozen letters asking why this is so. We don’t know. The Bulletin doesn’t manufacture news; it only prints what it can get. However, there is no reason to fret over the railroad situation just now. This is the season when most people, including railroad men, abandon business, except that of the most imperative character. People hie themselves to the beaches or to the mountains or go fishing or, if they can do none of those, sit around and swear and swear. When dog days are over, we shall probably have something more definite about railroad plans.
We have received a marked copy of the Los Angeles Times with an account of a big project to get a water supply to the San Fernando valley, chiefly to the city of Los Angeles. … A stream about one quarter the size of the Deschutes will thus be carried 240 miles to relieve the thirst of the desert cities of Los Angeles and its neighbors. … Our desert is not so arid as that of the San Fernando and we have vastly more water to apply and at less cost. Some day these advantages will be duly appreciated.
