It was a comical and laughable affair to see how our friend, Kirk Whited of Laidlaw, labored so heroically and valiantly in an article in last week’s Prineville Journal, to prove that the meeting of Republicans at Redmond was a deep, dark, bad and secret meeting, the object of which was to concoct dire things against Prineville. And those naughty politicians wrote out a full report of the minutes of the meeting and sent them to all the papers in the county.
. . .
J.F. Blanchard of Madras has announced himself as a candidate for the Republican nomination of county superintendent of schools. Last Saturday he was in Bend looking after matters political and meeting the voters in a general way. Mr. Blanchard will make a strong candidate. He has had much experience in school work and is well qualified to fill the office to which he aspires. At present he is principal of the Prineville public schools, where his work is giving much satisfaction. Although teaching at Prineville, he has a homestead near Madras. …
Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Feb. 14, 1908.
