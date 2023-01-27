It was a comical and laughable affair to see how our friend, Kirk Whited of Laidlaw, labored so heroically and valiantly in an article in last week’s Prineville Journal, to prove that the meeting of Republicans at Redmond was a deep, dark, bad and secret meeting, the object of which was to concoct dire things against Prineville. And those naughty politicians wrote out a full report of the minutes of the meeting and sent them to all the papers in the county.

Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Feb. 14, 1908.

