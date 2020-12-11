Bend’s schools, already unsurpassed of their class, are to be held to their high standing. The taxpayers will cheerfully provide the necessary facilities, as was evidenced by the bond election. It costs money to provide good educational advantages, but the community can make no investment that will bring it larger returns.
…
Not should be taken of the fact that all the city officers to be chosen next Tuesday, except two aldermen who are to fill vacancies, are to hold for two years each. The statute provides that there shall be a general city election every year, from which the interference was drawn that the term of city officers was to be one year. However, it is clearly stated in the law that the term of office of mayor, recorder, treasurer and marshal shall be two years, after the first term.
…
It is, of course, useless to enter into an academic discussion of the issues in the municipal campaign. In a small community like this every voter bases his action on information at first hand. The affairs of the town have been economically and fairly conducted in the past year because the men in responsible positions have been themselves interested in the city’s welfare. So it should be continued. Most cities require their officers to be owners of real estate within the city, and it might be a wise thing to have such an ordinance in Bend. However, the Bend election next week will probably turn on a totally different issue. It is a fight for control of the council.
…
Please help the blind.
The Prineville Review, now as ever Bend’s sweetest friend, drops this characteristic remark: “A year from now there will be people here, if some of the Bend people don’t stop knocking themselves, who will wonder why such a town (as Bend) was ever placed on the map.” ... The Review can’t mend its own fortunes by knocking Bend. Bend is all right and it will continue to thrive long after the Review is gone and forgotten. For the present, let the galled jade wince.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.