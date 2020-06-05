It will be fortunate if Bend learns its lesson without a general conflagration. The two fires we have had were clearly due to faulty flues. One was built of brick before cold set in last year, the other was built of stone in midwinter cold. This circumstance points to the fact that no chimney is above suspicion until it has proved its safety — not merely negatively by failing to burn the building, but under positive test to ascertain certainly that there are no leaks. Several chimneys have already been inspected and at least two found defective. This discovery has probably prevented at least two destructive fires. All other flues in town should be thoroughly examined and they should all puff in a condition above suspicion. There should also be clearing of boxes and inflammable refuse from alleys, backyards and vacant premises. Unless there is care in these matters, the insurance companies may refuse to do business here.
…
Bend must be about to have a railroad; a whole week has passed without a new crop of rumors.
…
Now the Maury Mountains reserve has been erected by proclamation of the president. This embraces 51,360 acres in Crook county 40 miles southeast of Bend.
…
People are learning to farm in the Deschutes Valley.
They are learning that it availeth nothing to put in seed early — that early planning becomes the worm which devoured rather than which devoureth.
In this climate the seeds germinate very quickly and the plants grow with amazing rapidity when the conditions are right.
Crops from May or June planting will be more satisfactory than from March or April planting — indeed, this difference in seed time will make all the difference between failure and success.
