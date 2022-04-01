Editor McManus of Pilot Rock, who, while intoxicated, shot and killed a gambler, has just been acquitted of the charge of murder. And he says he will never drink again. There may be food for thought in this incident for many others who “look upon the wine when it is red.”
• • •
If the labor organizations of the country would show less hysterics in their treatment of the arrests and incarceration of Moyer, Haywood and Pettibone their utterances would be received with more respect and attention by the people at large. Such statements as “Death can not, will not and shall not claim our brothers” is high sounding but carries little sense with it in this connection. If these men are guilty of conspiracy in the outrageous murder of ex-Governor Steunenberg, they should be hung for their crime. If not guilty, they should as readily be freed from the charge. Many honest thinking men believe that the evidence against the defendants is to the least very serious and fully warrants their trial for the crime. The Bulletin has great regard for labor organizations and believes they do much good and should be encouraged. In fact, the writer has been a member of one of the largest unions in the country and holds an honorable withdrawal card from the same... There is no occasion for the labor unions to be become violently exercised over the affair.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin May 3, 1907.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.