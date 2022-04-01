Editor McManus of Pilot Rock, who, while intoxicated, shot and killed a gambler, has just been acquitted of the charge of murder. And he says he will never drink again. There may be food for thought in this incident for many others who “look upon the wine when it is red.”

• • •

If the labor organizations of the country would show less hysterics in their treatment of the arrests and incarceration of Moyer, Haywood and Pettibone their utterances would be received with more respect and attention by the people at large. Such statements as “Death can not, will not and shall not claim our brothers” is high sounding but carries little sense with it in this connection. If these men are guilty of conspiracy in the outrageous murder of ex-Governor Steunenberg, they should be hung for their crime. If not guilty, they should as readily be freed from the charge. Many honest thinking men believe that the evidence against the defendants is to the least very serious and fully warrants their trial for the crime. The Bulletin has great regard for labor organizations and believes they do much good and should be encouraged. In fact, the writer has been a member of one of the largest unions in the country and holds an honorable withdrawal card from the same... There is no occasion for the labor unions to be become violently exercised over the affair.

Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin May 3, 1907.

