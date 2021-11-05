Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Dec. 7, 1906.
The Prineville Journal attempted to raise a great hulla-ba-loo last week by publishing a letter of instruction sent to various localities in Western Crook by the committee in charge of the move for a new mail route. The Journal’s article caused much amusement among the committeemen and was considered a comical but laborious effort to create “Much Ado About Nothing.” If the Journal so desires, the committee can furnish it with more information that would be of interest to its readers.
The Klamath Falls Herald states that the preliminary work for the construction of a large power plant on Spencer creek is under way. Surveys are being made for the canal, which will direct 100,000 inches of water from the Klamath river. The company back of the scheme are reticent as to their intentions, but it is believed that a proposition to build an electric railroad up the Klamath river is back on the move.
…
Staid and conservative republican papers all over the land are attacking the old and venerable policy to dear to republican hearts, the sacred tariff, and are demanding it be revised. They maintain that is a refuge for the trusts and one of the chief causes for the present-day trust monopoly. During the recent elections many “stand-pat” congressmen were defeated, one of the most notable ones being McCleary of Minnesota. Two years ago the writer heard McCleary explain to a bunch of Minnesota farmers how it was that American manufacturers could sell farm machinery cheaper abroad than at home. His argument was that the American farmer would have nothing but the very latest improved machines, and the surplus old pattern machines were sold to the foreign farmer at a lower price. Fie! Fie! Evidently the farmers of Minnesota have gotten weary of such sophistry…
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
