By a change in the mail schedule up the river, designed to avoid a Sunday layover there, there is a layover of two days instead of one, as formerly. This mail route seems to be the toy of a bunch of kids. Changes are made without regard to the public interests involved, without much notice and without sense, as a result of which some part of the route is continually and needlessly “balled up.”
Let us not be too much harrowed by displays of domestic infelicity, such as has occupied attention here in the past week. People of acute sensibilities do not get into such troubles and it is useless for those of finer feelings to imagine how they would suffer in such circumstances. Dramatic acting is not suffering. It is pretty clear that these people knew each other before marriage, knew the traits which must inevitably lead to just what has happened in one form or another. The harvest is not pleasant, of course, but we do not gather figs from thistles nor grapes from thorns. No sensible person expects it. There is one great law, none can fool or escape from, it would be well to remember in these kind and kindred matters: As ye sow, so shall ye reap.
