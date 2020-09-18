Two persons in Bend have been very assiduously lying for several weeks about the conduct of the U.S. commissioner here. Both assume to “know it all” and to instruct the commissioner in his duties, being themselves so ignorant as not to know that a U.S. commissioner is not a land officer at all. They lie about the facts, they lie about the law and the practice. They come here to get information, and then go out and howl that they know better and that somebody has taken advantage of their trustfulness. They try to get in ahead of somebody else and then sleep too late and howl that they have been robbed. Business before the U.S. commissioner here is open and above board, with no favorites and no spites. Every man gets a square deal here. Not to get unfair favors agitates the stinkards and sets their tongues wagging.
…
The Bend Schools opened Monday with large attendance and promise that a third room will soon be needed.
…
Last year the Bend school district (inclusive of the present Laidlaw district) had 85 children of school age. This year in the same territory 260 were enumerated. Where one small post office, without money order power, supplied the postal needs of the people then, five post offices, three of which issue money orders, are now doing business and two more are applied for.....
…
The Madras Pioneer last week came out in a enlarged form and is now the size of The Bend Bulletin. These are the largest papers in Oregon off the railroad. Central Oregon is settling up with a lot of people who appreciate good newspapers and a square deal. Intelligence and character in citizenship will be reflected in newspapers.
…
The state land board ought to treat all arid land applicants alike. The Columbia Southern Irrigation Co. had its lists approved for the patent on the same showing that has been made by the Deschutes Irrigation & Power Co. But the latter is held up for more work. We suppose a precedent has been established in the Columbia Southern case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.