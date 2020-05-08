Let the wagon road come over the range from the Corvallis & Eastern. And let the railroad come in from Shaniko. There’ll be use for both of them.
…
Some people think every novel idea must be enduring truth and they are always chasing rainbows. Others think a truth must be a truth unless it wear dad’s pants and have whiskers a yard long. Neither of these look in the quality of truth but only at appearances, which are often deceitful.
…
If you have dogs prepare to shed them after June 1, or shell out money for collars and tags. See ordinance in this paper.
…
The president has proclaimed the Chesnimimus forest reserve of 300,000 acres in Wallowa County and it is given out that the remainder of the 10,000,000 acres now withdraw for that purpose will soon be erected into permanent reserves.
…
The Bend railroad situation seems to have arrived at a stage where two or three companies are watching each other, each ready to spring when it detects signs of real activity on the part of any other and each trying to conceal its designs from the others. This cannot long endure.
…
Those who think the qualifications for voting at the coming school bond elections are too strict should read the law. That is what determines the matter, not the whim of the school board. We may permit some laxness in the school meetings where only local matters are attended to, but we might better have no election at all than go to the trouble of holding an election in which loose voting would taint the whole proceeding and make the bonds unsalable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.