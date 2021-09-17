Nearly every week brings some representative of the capital into this region to look over the resources of the Bend country, and looking they are pleased with the latent wealth lying here awaiting development. Their impression of Bend was recently aptly stated by a wealthy man from the East, not long absent from here, who said: “I wish I owned this townsite.” It will pay you to keep your eye on Bend.
…
The Bulletin cannot resist feeling a goodly degree of amusement over a recent occurrence, at the expense of Bro. Myers of the Laidlaw Chronicle. Not many weeks ago Bro. Myers took exception to the statement made by The Bulletin classing George L. Simmons’ ranch “in the Bend country,” the Chronicle claiming that this ranch should have been credited to Laidlaw. Now what must be Bro. Meyers’ disgust and chagrin when reads an elaborate write-up in the Pendleton papers of the excellent display of farm products made by J.N.B. Gerking at Pendleton’s recent fair, said products having been grown on Mr. Gerking’s irrigated land “near Bend, Oregon.” Mr. Gerking’s ranch is one of the gem ranches in the Laidlaw country. The Bulletin is vindicated. Why, of course, the Bend country is the only one that people consider when they think of Central Oregon.
…
Elsewhere in this issue will be found an article tell the good work being done by the government and state of Idaho in establishing a model farm and experimental station near Caldwell, Idaho. Professor Elias Nelson, the young man formerly in charge of D.I. & P. Co.’s experiment station near Bend, has charge of much of the work of establishing this new experiment farm. These model farms are just what Central Oregon wants and needs — a place where the farmers can see practical demonstrations of new and better methods of soil cultivation.
Editor’s note: The following editorials originally appeared in the Oct. 19, 1906, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
