Denounce your merchants because they make a little profit on their goods.
Knife every man that disagrees with you on the method of increasing business.
Make your own town out a very bad place, and state it every chance you get.
Tell you merchant that you can buy your goods a great deal cheaper in another town and charge them with extortion.
Keep every cent you get, and don’t do anything of a public nature unless you can make something out of it for yourself.
When you say anything of your town, say it in such a way that it will leave the impression that you have no faith in it.
In another column appears a very complimentary mention in regard to Mr. Ellis, taken from the Madras Pioneer. The article shows how Mr. Ellis donated his services as receiver free of charge when the Bend bank was closed, and at the same time performed his duties with such merit as to call forth the unstinted commendation of Judge Bradshaw for the manner in which he handled the receivership. This affair is symbolic of Mr. Ellis as a man. He has undoubted ability, and is so interested in the welfare of this section that he would rather donate his services than have the people suffer loss through any action of his. Most men, in a similar position, would have pocketed the receiver’s salary, a neat little sum. …
Would such a man make an excellent county judge? The Bulletin predicts that the voters will answer, “Yes.”
Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on March 13, 1908, and March 20, 1908.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
