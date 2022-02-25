A few scientists and preachers are endeavoring to determine the weight of the soul. It is a perplexing question and ranks somewhat with that question of olden times that asked how many angels could stand on the point of a needle. The Bulletin has a question that it wishes to profound, viz: Has the ordinary family dog any characteristics that corresponds to a soul, and can a dog receive benefit by attending church services? If it cannot, The Bulletin would respectfully suggest that the dogs be left at home, where they will not prove a disturbance to both the preacher and the congregation. If we don’t keep them at home, let’s keep them at least out of the church.
And so Harriman (the railroad executive) says he can buy legislatures, Congress and even the judiciaries. The man who practices such deeds should be behind prison bars, regardless as to whether he is a magnate of high finance or an ordinary boodler.
Eastern papers say the Governor Hughes of New York is at the crisis of his political career: that in his fight for good government he has arrayed all the old machine politicians and their powerful influences against him and the critical time has come when the governor must carry through his policies and show himself strong enough to defy the “machine” or succumb and be a quiet cog in the great wheel. Some surmise that if Hughes can not get what he wants from the Legislature he will throw his cause over the heads of the politicians directly to the people. Whatever may be his campaign in the fight, we “bank” on Hughes. Watch him. He has proved himself a good fighter.
Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in the April 5, 1907, issue of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
