Stamp cancellations at the Bend post office for October amounted to more than $16 more than for September, not withstanding the removal of the D.I.&P. office and the establishment of the new post office in Redmond. Bank deposits in Bend increased about $7,000 in the month, and there was an increase of about 25 percent in telephone business. More than 100 children are enrolled in the Bend schools. It will do the croakers good to smoke these facts for a while.
Freighters bring news of the movement of an unprecedented number of settlers to the reclaimed land of the Deschutes. The roads are strewn with these outfits moving in for new homes.
Railroad surveyors are drawing toward Bend from all points of the compass. If they should all fetch up here together it would be a very pretty situation. And this is not an improbable development. We repeat it, sir, that while not every railroad rumor is equivalent to a railroad, no railroad will be built without advance news getting out and only an inspired prophet can tell in advance which one of the railroad stories is the forerunner of the locomotive.
The Shaniko Bee came buzzing into the world last week to make honey for Les. N. Kelsay, recently of the Silver Lake Central Oregonian.
