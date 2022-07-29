Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on July 19, 1907.
“The Bulletin comes to hand this afternoon, five days late. Everybody in town has been inquiring about The Bulletin. There is but one explanation for the delay. Too much Fourth of July.” — The Prineville Review.
We must admit that we celebrated. We could not have done otherwise when there were so many congenial friends from outside points to help us in that celebration. But the mode and the manner of our “good time” was not of the nature implied by the Review man. The Bulletin was mailed out of the office that week on Friday evening — its usual time. If it failed to make its appearance in Prineville the fault was either the postmasters or the stage drivers. And in this connection The Bulletin desires to register a vigorous kick. Numerous complaints have come to us in which subscribers stated they did not receive The Bulletin regularly — not on the date that it should appear. Many of these complaints have to do with the mail that passed through the Prineville office. Whether that office is to blame for these delays or whether the fault lies elsewhere, we do not know. But one thing we do know and that is that if these complaints continue to be heard, a determined effort will be made to locate the blame and as determined an effort made to see that it is corrected. There is no sufficient reason why it should require five days for The Bulletin to travel from Bend to Prineville. Why that is as slow as the record the railroads make in moving freight.
• • •
A Bend man remarked this week that those of us who are now booming this country and who have great faith in it, will be greatly surprised to see what is will produce in 15 or 20 years. He implied that our prophetic vision was not strong enough to see the full development of future years and that we were only telling half the truth. He undoubtedly is correct. Practically every new country that is opened to settlement surpasses the fondest dreams of its most enthusiastic friends in the abundance and diversity of the crops that are produced on it in later years. This same result is already seen to some extent in the Bend country. Each year sees more tender vegetables, more fruit and better crops grown. This season promises to lead all others in that respect. Twenty years — yes, 10 years — will see a development in Bend country of which none of us now dream.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.