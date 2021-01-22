The Bend school district gives notice to the world that it will maintain its schools up the highest possible standard, levying without a single objection, a 10-mill tax for support of the schools in the coming year.
Prospects for large development in this region were never so bright as now. We are sure of a railroad, perhaps several of them. We are sure of large manufacturing activity. We are sure of agricultural development and rapid commercial expansion. Other people are becoming sure of these, too, and are taking steps to help and receive the inevitable benefit from this progress.
The man who plants seed, swearing the while that nothing will come of it because the harvest is not in sight, will doubtless continue to damn the Deschutes country, actively or with faint praise, but he does that wherever he goes. Faithless people never assist the world forward. The knockers are killing themselves off. The Deschutes Country is all right, and Bend was never before so secure as its chief town and assistant to a safe and sane development.
