This talk about the “persecution” of the land grafters is most errant nonsense. When fat rogues are brought to bay there is always the cry of “persecution” raised by their friends, and hitherto the charge of “persecution” has been known to be sufficient for the removal of officers whose sworn duty lay along the line of protecting the public interests from plundering. The cheapest part of the “justification” which these rascals assume is that the government got its full price for the land, and therefore nobody is harmed; as if it were the part of the government to sell goods at a profit. It is nothing to the government that the receives the $2.50 per acre, but it is everything to have the reasonable requirements of the law observed. The very land that is taken as a timber claim at $2.50 per acre, in many cases might have been taken as a homestead for nothing, and the government would have been even better satisfied. The government is not in a cent per cent business. It is in the business of carrying on community affairs for the greatest good of the greatest number, not for money profit. And the greatest good of the greatest number requires the reasonable and impartial enforcement of the laws. That is what we are now getting in the land administration. The few howl, but the many rejoice.
We will guarantee that Judge Cotton’s fancy farm in Multnomah county cannot show products this year to compare with those of the “worthless” Bend country.
In the survey stakes which Charley Cottor saw in the mountains southwest of Bend, reported in The Bulletin two weeks ago, the North Bend Harbor sees evidence that Jim Hill intends to put the Great Southern railroad through from The Dalles by the way of Coos bay. Well, stranger things have happened.
