Some bankers object to postal savings banks for the reason that such institutions will compete with their business, and they say that is unfair. Their argument does not appeal with much force to the printer. For several years the government has been competing with the printer and beating him out of thousands of dollars of business every year by printing business cards on envelopes. What’s sauce for the goose should be sauce for the gander. If the government can benefit its citizens by establishing postal savings banks, it is the duty of the government to establish them regardless of the effect on a few bankers.
One benefit accruing from the present legal holidays is probably not realized by many. If the holidays had not been decreed and if the banks had been forced to meet all their obligations when the depositors first began to become frightened, the result would have been disastrous to many. The banks, for their own protection, would have been obliged to force payment from those who owed the bank. …
Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Dec. 6, 1907.
