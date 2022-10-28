Some bankers object to postal savings banks for the reason that such institutions will compete with their business, and they say that is unfair. Their argument does not appeal with much force to the printer. For several years the government has been competing with the printer and beating him out of thousands of dollars of business every year by printing business cards on envelopes. What’s sauce for the goose should be sauce for the gander. If the government can benefit its citizens by establishing postal savings banks, it is the duty of the government to establish them regardless of the effect on a few bankers.

Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Dec. 6, 1907.

