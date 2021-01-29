The difficult task of organizing a municipal corporation has been accomplished in Bend during the past year and all departments are now working smoothly and with precision. This, too, is without a cent of taxation. The foundation has been wisely laid for a sane and wholesome development, considerable sums of money have been spent for necessary improvements, ordinances ranking with the best comprise the city’s statutes and an admirable school system has been inaugurated and plans perfected for its continued growth. The opportunities and the duties of the past year have been well handled. What will we do with the problems of the next 12 months?
The series of farmers’ institutes which is being inaugurated in Crook County for the discussion of agricultural topics and “for social and moral improvement” is a step in the right direction. A sensible interchange of ideas on any subject is never harmful and very often results in much good.... Every community is susceptible to “moral improvement” and an institute that is instrumental in holding a higher ideal before the people should receive the support of all decent citizens.
