The city council seems disposed to reduce the menace of the Fourth of July celebration by preventing the firing of firecrackers and other fireworks in the business district of Bend.
…
City Treasurer Minor has the tags and Officer Weymouth has the instructions for carrying the dog license ordinance into effect. All dogs not wearing the license tag in Bend hereafter will be subject to execution without benefit of clergy.
…
The Bend school district makes an excellent showing this year, all things considered. Though it was necessary to meet the sudden demand for a second school, which could be provided only in rented quarters and was maintained the latter seven and half months of the school year. …This year’s enumeration of children shows 185 in the present district and this year’s assessment has yet been compiled. Bend has maintained a very excellent school the past year and the financial condition of the district has improved at the same time. It is in position to do even better work next year in a new four-room school house for which $3,500 has been voted.
…
Two years and three weeks ago a railroad party came to Bend to see if the sky was blue, the water wet, the soil dry and the trees straight and tall. … Nearly a week was spent in getting to Bend and the route was marked with tin cans, glass bottles and fierce imprecations. Now another railroad party is here, a more serious businesslike party than the other. It made a thorough examination of the country along the way. …Where a desert wilderness stretched 20 miles without human habitation two years ago there are now numerous homes and hundreds of broad acres in cultivation. And this is but the start toward opening the country, without any of the encouragement of easy connection with the commercial and the social.
