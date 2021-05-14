About the new courthouse discussion, the Prineville Journal attacked the positions taken by The Bulletin and The Madras Pioneer and makes a few rather rash statements, which need further explanation. It states that the funds now in the county treasury amount in round numbers to $65,000, two thirds of which, or $45,000, is available to build a new courthouse. Prineville men who are competent to know, say there is $20,000 in the road fund. That leaves $46,000 for the school, high school and general fund. Is not the statement that $45,000 is available for a court house rather ridiculous? Those same men state there is not to exceed $15,000 in the general fund. Regardless of this the Journal says there is not intention to borrow, transfer or inveigle money from one fund to another....
The real objection is to the methods of secrecy employed by the county court. The Journal says that all actions have been open and above board. It also says that during the March term of the court it contracted to publish the proceedings of the court, but the first hint it makes regarding a new courthouse is in its issue of May 24, 22 days after the court called for bids, and six days after the published notice. Does this look like a desire to keep the deal quiet?....
