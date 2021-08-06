The following editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Sept. 7, 1906.
There is one unanimous report coming from all parts of the Bend country during this harvest season — a report of bigger crops and finer qualities than ever before. “The fields are white unto the harvest, and the harvest is bountiful.” Already the farmers are planning for larger acreage next year. Land is being cleared and canals and laterals extended. Andy why not? With a fertile soil and an abundance of water that can be applied when the growing of crops need it, there is no chance for crop failure. The whole upper Deschutes country is happy in the singing of the harvest song.
• • •
Prominent irrigationists from all parts of the state will meet at Salem on Sept. 10-11 to formulate a new irrigation law, which will be recommended to the next legislature for passage. The new measure will embody all of the features of a first-class irrigation law, and it is hoped and believed that it will be passed by the next legislature. An adequate law, covering all features of water rights, is of great importance to the future development and prosperity of Oregon, and the drafting of such a measure should received the attention and support of all citizens who are interested either in irrigation or in Oregon’s continued prosperity.
• • •
A.B. Hammond is placing bonds on the New York market to finance the extension of the Corvallis & Eastern across the state to the Snake River. The Central Railway of Oregon is the name given to the proposed extension. More promise that there will be “something doing” by the Corvallis and & Eastern people next spring.
• • •
Oregon delegates are booming Governor Chamberlain for the next president of the National Irrigation Congress, which organization is now in session in Boise. The honor will probably be given either to Governor Chamberlain or to Senator Carter of Montana. The governor says he does not want the office, but considering the importance irrigation is playing in the development of Oregon, nothing would be more appropriate than that Oregon’s chief executive should be at the head of this excellent organization.
