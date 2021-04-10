A large majority of the people of the United States favor the election of the United States senators by a direct vote of the people and they propose to effectuate that desire in spite of constitutional forms. A powerful element in the constitutional convention of 1789 frankly distrusted the capacity of the common people to participate in the government of the country.... Many of the states including Oregon, have embodied in their election laws provisions for balloting for United States senator at general elections and every candidate for election to the state legislature must state whether or not he will be bound by the choice of a majority of this party of United States senator. When it becomes apparent that the people mean to insist upon an honest compliance with this requirement and will visit their displeasure upon any legislator who fails to carry out his pledge, a much needed reform in the legislative branch of the federal government will have been attained.
…
The state printing office is a very expensive office to the people of Oregon. Only one candidate for state printer, Will S. Dunway, pledges himself to reduce the cost of the office. He is a man of good personal character, with a reputation for business integrity, and his friends have no doubt that he will make good his pledges of retrenchment in the most expensive office in the state.
…
The Wasco News has some very nice things to say about H.M. Cake, the Republican candidate for United States senator. That he is very popular in Eastern Oregon will appear from the following:
“H.M. Cake, who is one of the aspirants for a seat in the United States senate is a man fully competent to represent the state. Mr. Cake has long been identified with all movements looking to the general welfare of the state, and especially has he been active in movements looking to the opening of the Columbia River. He is generally well known as a man who enters all his work in a whole-hearted way that usually accomplishes something.”
Mr. Cake is also very popular along the coast, according to the following in the Tillamook Headlight of March 29th.
“The Headlight can conscientiously recommend Mr. Cake as a gentlemen who will fill the oath of office of United State senator with credit and those who vote for him will be satisfied that they vote for a clean man and whenever it becomes his duty to look after the interests of Tillamook he will do it successfully, for he is just the man the country and people need.”