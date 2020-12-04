The rumor that the Prineville Journal eats pie with its knife proves to be unfounded. It eats with its feet.
…
The summary of the season’s results at the D.I.& P. experimental farm near Bend, which appears on the first page of this paper, was prepared by Professor Nelson, who had charge of the work, and is a very conservative statement of the demonstrated fact.
…
The first of the year The Bulletin asked the Prineville Review to specify the Bend knockers it was ranting about. Of course it wouldn’t do it, for the Review must be taken like dreams — by contraries. Now after 10 months, it wants to know if The Bulletin will repeat the inquiry. Since the Review wishes, we will do so; but what must be said of the intelligence of a news paper that hangs fire until it has lost its memory.
…
Here’s a queer bit of logic from the Lakeview Herald:
“The abuse heaped upon Mayor Schmitz and Abe Ruef before the election, according to the vote of November 7th, must have been purely spite work, and his re-election clearly demonstrates that Mayor Schmitz is not the notorious grafter that the newspapers of San Francisco have depicted him.”
And this is right in the face of the fact that Mitchell and Hermann have repeatedly won elections in Oregon when there was no doubt in the mind of any passably informed citizen that both were corrupt! Popular endorsement at the polls is by no means a clean bill of moral health. We have an abiding faith that Abe Ruef will yet go the way that Mr. Heney said he would. Political corruption is not so invincible now as it was a few years ago.
…
According to the latest figures of the department of agriculture the corn yield of the United States is two bushels an acre more than in 1904 and four bushels an acre more than the average for 10 years past. Corn is the greatest crop of this nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.