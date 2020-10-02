The Eugene Register Guard, in the performance of its duty as a newspaper, prints the following: Not long since the Register printed a story taken from The Bend Bulletin in which were given a few proofs of the advantages in irrigation as applied through the Deschutes system. … A Eugene man just returned from a trip of several weeks … (and he) tells a very different story. He did not see a single instance of agricultural progress....
The paper (The Register Guard) is undoubtedly disposed to be fair, but the “Eugene man just returned” clearly is not. The blunt fact is that he is either a fool or a liar, for it is impossible that any person could examine a large part of the Deschutes Valley without seeing evidence of agricultural progress. …The sorehead and knocker is always with us, … but when it goes to the extent of denying the palpable facts of production it is going too far and cannot be honest.
