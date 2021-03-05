The people of Bend are beginning to take notice of municipal affairs.
…
When your Uncle Samuel really goes after anything in earnest he gets results. Federal law in the Pacific Northwest, has been paralyzed, has never been able to establish itself because of the nefarious activity of John H. Mitchell. He has earned his reward.
…
The public is entitled to attend counsel meetings and it should familiarize itself with the methods and achievements of that body. Get information at first hand and don’t take in so many absurd reports and have so many dark suspicions.
…
So the Prineville Review was right, after all, in jumping to the conclusion that Representative Williamson was guilty of complicity in the land frauds. But it needn’t have been so brutally previous with it. It ill benefits the home paper to cast the first stone, particularly the paper owned by the defendant.
…
Crook county has been particularly unfortunate in the matter of United States commissioners. Two years ago it had half a dozen of these functionaries. Two were removed by Judge Bellinger, two more have been required to answer charges in court, one is dead and one left the country. Now but two commissioners are left, neither at the county seat.
…
Before the ink on the Oregon legislature’s resolution endorsing Mitchell was dry his partner was marking a confession that fixed guilt upon the senator unmistakably, and the senator even before that had sent a letter that was the most damning confession he could make. Mark Twain would doubtless propose for the Oregon legislature of jackass skulls as high as Strasburg steeple.
