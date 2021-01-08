Now comes Bull Creek flat with a sugar beet showing of unusual merit. Evidently the whole Deschutes country is naturally the best sugar beet country in the United States. Nature having done her part fully, what will man do to improve the sweet opportunity?
…
It is a mistake to suppose all the people of Prineville are in sympathy with lawbreakers. Prineville does not differ greatly from any other American community. It has many excellent people — people of intelligence and character and fine sensibilities, who love justice and a square deal. That other elements frequently come into prominence is true of Prineville as it is of other towns. It is a mistake to condemn the town or the county because of occasional acts of disorder. Human society everywhere must struggle with such facts.
