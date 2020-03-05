Bend doesn’t need people who have not faith in it. There doubtless are those to whom the advantages of this locality do not appeal — there never was a country that pleased everybody equally well. Let such people go where they will be pleased. We can have no quarrel with honest differences of opinion. Bend and the whole Deschutes country have nothing to conceal and no mysterious inducements to offer. It is all very plain. If a few persons see nothing but visions of gloom, let them move on. Or let them take Lochiel’s advice: Draw, dotard, around thy old wavering sight; This mantle to cover thy phantoms of fright. Bend has already had an amazing growth in the face of the croakers and it will continue to grow. And best of all, the country is becoming settled and the spacious desert is becoming dotted with homes. We need no prophet to tell us the future.
…
A little dullness in town is a mighty good symptom these fine spring days. It means that men are getting out on the ranches and putting them in good condition to produce. The harvest will come later, but it would never come if the seed time were neglected.
…
Not there is news in Congress that has made forest reserve scrip incompetent to take timber land. The announcement is so brief, however, that it gives a very imperfect idea of the matter. If it will have the effect of keeping scrippers off the lands recently released from withdrawal in this region it will cause much rejoicing.
…
Russia is getting a hard and ungraceful fall. The “bitter end” to which she has so often declared her purpose to fight, seems to be at hand. Stubborn resistance will stand in the face of fanatic patriotism incarnated in a people so numerous and resourceful as the Japanese. Kuropatkin is driven from Mukden and fast on a retreat that has no end in sight. But Russia does not know enough to make the best of a bad matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.