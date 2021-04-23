Oregon has just passed through her first experience with a direct primary law and judging from the list of candidates chosen the experience has on the whole been a favorable one. The actual operation of the law will doubtless reveal imperfections in it, but these can be readily cured by amendment and a law perfected adapted to the political needs of the people of Oregon.
The professional politician proclaims that the direct primary law is only an experiment which will presently be abandoned for the old system. The experience of every state that has adopted the direct primary law is contrary to this prophecy, and there is little doubt but that the direct primary law has come to stay.
After all, however, no law can by itself secure good government; every man who is interested in good government must see to it that fit men are nominated and elected to office...
It is only when conditions become intolerable that the mass of the American people wake up to their political rights, then corruption and incompetence are swept away; after a time the public conscience slumbers and the old conditions arise. It has been said that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty, in a republic it is certainly the price of good government.
There exists in the minds of many of the people in Bend a wrong impression of respecting the tax levy for 1906. The total rate 44 mills is made up as follows: 21 mills for county purposes including support of a high school in Prineville; 13 mills for the expense of city government and 10 mills for school purposes; that is the support for the common schools of the city.
At the time the citizens of Bend voted to allow the establishment of high school grades in the schools, the school board pledged itself not to incur any additional expense in the establishment of these grades and this pledge has been faithfully observed. As a matter of fact, the rate for school purposes is two mills less than it was last year.
