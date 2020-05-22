The Bend water company isn’t much on advertising but it does other things. The same is true of many other Bend enterprises. Bend’s security and progress does not depend upon any one institution of industry.
If townsites were towns then beggars might ride, runs the old proverb. However, it must not be forgotten that the Deschutes Valley is a wonderfully productive region and there will some day be more than one thrifty town in the shank between the Deschutes and Crooked rivers. Let’s em come. At the same time let us remember that building towns first and the country afterward is the natural or logical order of development. The Bulletin has spoken of this several times and believes it is a good thing to keep constantly in view, that safe and sane development builds upon a foundation of productive industry. The steeple and the flagstaff should come last, not first.
Next Wednesday afternoon from 1 to 4 o’clock there will held at the B.M. hall an election to determine whether this school district should be bonded for $3,500 to build a new school house. Under the statute and instructions of the state superintendent only person’s on last year’s tax roll are entitled to vote at this election — those whose names are actually on that roll or who own shares in a corporation or partnership that was on last year’s tax roll.
