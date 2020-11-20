We of Western Crook County know how busy the know has always been against us. Whether in boom or depression it has been the same. “The country is worthless,” “the corporations are grafting the people,” “the companies are fighting each other to retard development,” etc., etc., one or another of these or a similar “reason” has been alleged to keep people out and “queer” the Deschutes valley. The small matter of their truth or falsity, has cut no figure with those who chose to relay them. And so it will continue, we suppose. But the Deschutes country will continue to develop and it will be the seat of one of the richest and most prosperous communities in the west.
…
When Bend people stand together for Bend all the rest of the world is not to be feared.
…
The settlers, the state land board and the irrigation company seem to have gotten together on the rules to regulate the use of water for irrigation in the region, which is cause for congratulation all around. Now mutual good faith in the application of these rules will make smooth sailing. There rules in full and the list of lands for which patent is now asked appear elsewhere in this paper.
…
The election to bond the Bend school district for $6,500 for a new schoolhouse will be held in the B.M. Hall Tuesday, Nov. 28.
…
The government now requires that timber land proof show the condition of the land near the time when the proof was made. Until the past few weeks recent examination of the land has not been required of the witnesses, but now proofs are rejected when based on examinations made several months previously. Just how near the proof date the examination must be made does not yet appear.
